Shrewsbury Town striker urges team-mates to be ready

The Salop frontman scored his first two goals in blue and amber on Saturday in the clash at Crawley Town.

The striker has made more than 350 league starts in his career and is vastly experienced at this level.

And he has been using that experience to help his Town team-mates in recent weeks.

He said: “I have been trying to re-iterate to the group whether you are in the team or you are not in the team, it is a small-ish group and there will be opportunities for everyone throughout the season.