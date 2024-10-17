Shrewsbury 0 Exeter 2: Jonny Drury's player ratings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Toby Savin 7

Made a solid save in both halves but aside from that he didn't really have a great deal to do, with visiting chances at a bit of a premium.

Alex Gillead 6

Did okay, neat and tidy in most places. Links well going forward but was caught out on a number of occasions going the other way.

Toto Nsiala 5

An absolute nightmare for the first goal that put Salop on the back foot from the off. You cannot do that, because you're always chasing the game then.

Josh Feeney 8

Best Salop player on the field. Neither goal was down to him, intelligent and was hardly out of position. Produced a superb interception to prevent a certain goal in the first half, and drove forward a few times to join the attack.

Morgan Feeney 7