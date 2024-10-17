Shrewsbury 0 Exeter 2: Jonny Drury's player ratings
Jonny Drury rates the Shrewsbury Town players after their 2-0 defeat to Exeter City.
Toby Savin 7
Made a solid save in both halves but aside from that he didn't really have a great deal to do, with visiting chances at a bit of a premium.
Alex Gillead 6
Did okay, neat and tidy in most places. Links well going forward but was caught out on a number of occasions going the other way.
Toto Nsiala 5
An absolute nightmare for the first goal that put Salop on the back foot from the off. You cannot do that, because you're always chasing the game then.
Josh Feeney 8
Best Salop player on the field. Neither goal was down to him, intelligent and was hardly out of position. Produced a superb interception to prevent a certain goal in the first half, and drove forward a few times to join the attack.
Morgan Feeney 7