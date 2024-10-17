Shrewsbury 0 Exeter 2 - Salop pay price for missed chances

Mistakes have cost Shrewsbury numerous times this season, and it was another individual error inside the first 10 minutes that led to Exeter taking the lead.

Jordan Rossiter of Shrewsbury Town and Kamari Doyle of Exeter City (AMA)

Toto Nsiala tried to beat Brighton loanee Kamari Doyle on the edge of his box, but Doyle took the ball off him and finished brilliantly across Toby Savin.

Given the way Town's season has gone, they responded well to going behind.

Funso Ojo, still searching for his first Salop goal, latched onto a ball through from Mal Benning, but his strike was brilliantly saved by Joe Whitworth.

The rebound fell John Marquis, buoyed by his brace at the weekend, but his effort was also saved by Whitworth.

Leo Castledine of Shrewsbury Town and Johnny Yfeko of Lincoln City (AMA)

Town continued to look for a way back into the game, and Leo Castledine was bright.

He produced a wonderful bit of skill to get away from his man on the halfway line. He ran through on goal, and instead of shooting when he looked like he was certain to score, he passed to Mal Benning and he saw a shot blocked.

Toto Nsiala of Shrewsbury Town and Sonny Cox of Exeter City (AMA)

From the replays, it looked like it was stopped by Ryan Woods' hand and so Shrews should have had a penalty.

Town had one more big chance in the half as Jordan Rossiter was played in by Marquis, but he was again denied by the excellent Whitworth in goal.

The second half was much more of an even encounter. Jack Aitchison, who came on at the break, should have doubled Exeter's lead when the ball fell to him just inside the box - but he shot wide.

He did make the second goal though just after the hour mark, fizzing the ball across the face of goal for Josh Magennis to convert from close range.

Tommi O'Reilly came on for Leo Castledine with just over 20 minutes to go, but Town were unable to change the momentum in the game.

The Town boss Paul Hurst made one last roll of the dice making a triple substitution with eight minutes remaining. Charles Sagoe Jr, George Nurse and Taylor Perry all coming on, but Exeter managed the game with ease.

Shrews: Savin, M Feeney, Nsiala, J Feeney (Sagoe Jr 82), Benning (Nurse 82), Gilliead, Rossiter (Perry 81), Ojo, Castledine (O'Reilly 67), Marquis, Lloyd.

Subs: Young, O'Reilly, Winchester, Bloxham, Perry, Sagoe Jr, Nurse.

Exeter: Whitworth, McMillan, Crama, Woods, Francis, Alli (Bird 81), Niskanen, Yfeko, Cox (Magennis 45), Doyle (Aitchison 45), Sweeney.

Subs: Macdonald, Fitzwater, Aitchison, Richards, Magennis, Carayol, Bird.