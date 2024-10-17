Paul Hurst bemoans officials after Shrewsbury Town suffer eighth loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop had several opportunities to get back into the game after Kamari Doyle had given Exeter the lead but they were wasteful in front of goal.

The visitors doubled their lead after the break and left the Croud Meadow with all three points.

"We have played well enough tonight to get something from the game," Hurst said.

"Some big decisions have gone against us. One is obvious, the other one I have just been told about, I have not seen it myself.

"Apart from that, a little bit again, a mistake from ourselves, not taking a chance, albeit the keeper has made some saves.

"I think there were a couple that he should not have had the opportunity to save, so it is a night where I am not sure we have got what we deserved but if we make life difficult for ourselves at one end and do not put the ball in the net then you are always going to be up against it.

"I thought it was excellent (he said about the response) I am not sure I have seen a team play perhaps that well. Training yesterday there was some excellent play and I kind of joked and said you have peaked too early lads.

"We saw some combinations and movement - we moved the ball around really well and created chances so it is just frustrating."

When Town were trailing 1-0 in the first half Mal Benning's shot struck the arm of Exeter midfielder Ryan Woods but referee David Rock did not point to the spot.

And Hurst was still scratching his head post-match wondering why the decision was not given.

"The handball is, I do not understand how he cannot see that," he said. "If it was a goalkeeper we would be saying great save. There is confusion with the rules and all of that.

"I don't feel like that falls into that category. I don't understand how you cannot see that."

The Town boss made four substitutes, but unlike on Saturday at Broadfield Stadium when they came from behind to beat Crawley 5-3, they did not have the impact he was hoping for.

He said: "Again we have seen it I think there were two games which spring to mind. If you put more attacking players on you leave yourself vulnerable.

"Yes you can well we are losing but no one wants to see a really heavy scoreline in the defeat and there has to be some kind of structure to the team still and Saturday when the subs went on it had a positive impact.

"I think tonight, if I am being totally honest I am not sure, the lads did not get along admittedly, but I did not see that change anything for us."