Comment: The Shrewsbury issue looks pretty obvious and it needs sorting
Watching Salop in their televised clash against Exeter - it would have been pretty easy to see why Paul Hurst's side are where they are.
By Jonny Drury
The reason you generally struggle is for two reasons, you're not good enough in both boxes.
And that can really be applied to Salop, but for one of those reasons more than the other.
Defensively they were okay, aside from Toto Nsiala's calamitous error in the first half that gifted Exeter the lead.
They were seldom cut open, and aside from the second goal Exeter had one other good chance.