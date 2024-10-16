Shrewsbury v Exeter: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up

Town won their first away game of the season at Crawley Town on Saturday so will Hurst stay loyal to those who got that result? This is what Salop reporter Ollie Westbury thinks the boss will do.

Toby Savin

He will start in goal as he has done in every single League One game so far.

Alex Gilliead

There is no Luca Hoole so I expect the former Bradford man to keep his place.

Morgan Feeney

Has been very good on the right of the back three, he will stay in here.