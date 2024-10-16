Paul Hurst delivers update on Shrewsbury Town's Jordan Shipley
Head coach Paul Hurst says Shrewsbury Town midfielder Jordan Shipley is out of his protective boot.
The former Coventry man has not played for Salop since the 2-2 draw at Bolton more than 10 days ago.
The 27-year-old picked up an Achilles injury during that clash and left the Toughsheet Community Stadium in a protective boot.
The Town boss has confirmed Shipley's injury is not as bad as the club first feared and he is heading in the right direction.