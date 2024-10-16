Dave Edwards: Win was huge for Shrewsbury Town – points on board are vital

In an international break when there are a lot of games cancelled, these clashes become important because teams will then have games in hand on you.

If you can get the points on the board against what you would say is going to be a rival to Salop this season, then that is perfect.

I have mentioned before about there being a league within a league, and it is vital Town do well against those sides who are down there with them.

Shrews have got wins against Leyton Orient and Crawley who are in that area of the table so the importance of it cannot be understated.

Scoring five goals is always a good thing, but more than anything else, if it was a 1-0 or 10-9 it did not matter, winning was the only thing that mattered, and they added three vital points to their tally.

It will naturally give the team a lot more confidence.

As a player, when you are in a bit of form like Town have been and you have not quite been able to get over the line, they would have been very pleased when they reported for training on Monday with a result in the bag.