Shrewsbury Town duo out of Exeter clash

The duo have both been representing their national teams over the last week meaning they missed the clash at Crawley on Saturday.

The international break usually means Town’s players miss one league game, but because their clash against Exeter has been moved forward to Thursday both players are unlikely to feature for two weeks running.

Pierre will not be back in the country until 24 hours before the match after representing Grenada and Luca Hoole was on the bench for Wales under-21s game last night against Slovakia.

“In truth, I have not thought about those two for this game,” Hurst admitted. “It comes too quickly in terms of their games or their return to the country.

“We have worked on things for Exeter, and I just think that will come too soon.

“Once they are back that is when, touch wood, there will be more selection headaches for myself with them coming back into the fold.

“On Saturday, we had 18 players, so while some might be disappointed not to be in the starting XI they were still part of the matchday squad.

“If we come through unscathed on Thursday, that will all change, and that is when it becomes a bit tougher. But we are going to need that squad which is what we said right from the start of the season.

“We have only got two players out so it is not like we are talking about a long injury list that is stretching us, that is just the numbers that we have available.”