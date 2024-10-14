Crawley 3 Shrewsbury 5: Ollie Westbury's player ratings

Toby Savin

Very little he could do about any of the goals. Made one stop in the first half but it was a pretty quiet afternoon.

Quiet 6

Alex Gilliead

A decent performance from Gilliead at right wing-back a position he played for the first time last week.

Decent 6

Morgan Feeney

A very good showing from Feeney. Made a vital block in the first half and got an assist for Marquis’ first.

Important 8

Toto Nsiala

Looked more comfortable in the middle of the back three. There is more protection for the big defender in that system. Was a real threat at the other end too.

Dangerous 7

Josh Feeney

He was taken off as Shrewsbury looked to take advantage of their opponents being down to 10 men. In the main he did OK.

Steady 6

Mal Benning

Put in a wonderful cross for Toto Nisala’s goal, would be disappointed with how Crawley scored their second though as they got in at the back post.

Mixed 6

Jordan Rossiter

Another good showing from Rossiter he organised the midfield well and showed plenty of energy. Kept the captain out of the side.

Good 7

Funso Ojo

A decent first half from Ojo who did to try and get on the ball and dictate the pace of the game. He did get booked though and was withdrawn by his boss.

Steady 6

Leo Castledine

Got into some really promising positions especially before the break, did not manage to have the creative impact he would have wanted.

OK 6

George Lloyd

Lloyd has been so good for Shrews in recent weeks and he got his reward with two poachers finishes on this occasion. He has played better for less reward.

Composed 7

John Marquis

Netted his first two goals in a Salop shirt and provided an assist. A brilliant afternoon for the shrews striker who worked hard as well.

Vital 9

Substitutions

Tom Bloxham 6 (J Feeney 70), Charles Sagoe Jr 6 (Castledine 70) Taylor Perry 6 (Ojo 70)

Subs not used: Young, Winchester, Nurse, O’Reilly