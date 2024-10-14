Bolton boss slapped with ban after Shrewsbury Town fracas

The Trotters boss admitted an FA charge of improper and/or violent conduct after the fracas on October 5. He was also hit with a fine of £3,400. Evatt, 42, was sent off shortly after the full-time whistle at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on October 5.

The former Barrow boss first confronted referee Declan Bourne after the 2-2 draw and also had a face-to-face altercation with Feeney.

Evatt pushed his head into Feeney’s face and was shown a red card. Speaking to the Bolton News before he was charged, Evatt said there was ‘context’ to his actions before accusing Feeney of saying some ‘not very nice things’.

Separately, Shrews are themselves now facing an FA charge – this time for a ‘mass confrontation’ between their players and those of Birmingham City.

The two sides clashed in their EFL Trophy tie at the Croud Meadow last Tuesday, which Blues won 4-0. The FA charge states: “Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City have been charged following the mass confrontation at their EFL Trophy fixture. Both clubs allegedly failed to ensure that their players didn’t behave in a improper and/or provocative way.”

The two sides have until tomorrow to respond to the charge.

n Shrews have been drawn away at League Two side Salford City in the first round of the FA Cup.