Analysis: Monu-mental three points for Shrewsbury Town in a crazy day at Crawley

One thing Shrewsbury Town have not been very good at so far this season is responding to setbacks, but in their last two fixtures they have managed to do that.

So much happened on Saturday; there was a red card, a downpour of tropical proportions, all in an eight-goal thriller in League One from which Paul Hurst’s side took a valuable three points.

It has been a struggle for Town so far this season, and the victory over Rob Elliot’s Reds was their first on the road this campaign – and their first away win in all competitions since March 9.

Town have not had a lot of luck so far this campaign, but their opponent’s having a man sent off with more than half an hour remaining helped.

The game was level at 1-1 at the time. Supporters would have gone through all kinds of emotions after that.

The thought of losing to relegation rivals who were down to 10 men does not bear thinking about. But Town went 2-1 down and defeat from there would have been an awful low for Salop, even by their standards.

But from that setback, they showed composure. They got back on level terms and went on to win the game.

It makes such a difference when you have two strikers in your side who can get on the score sheet.

John Marquis and George Lloyd scored more goals on Saturday than they have done in all of Town’s competitive fixtures combined this season.