REPORT | Crawley Town 3-5 Shrewsbury – Town score five at Crawley

The home side had the better of the opening exchanges as Ronan Darcy had several efforts on goal.

Three of them went a long way wide of Toby Savin's posts, but one forced the keeper into a smart save away to his left.

Town, operating in a 3-4-1-2 formation for the second week running, grew in confidence as the first half wore on. Alex Gilliead put in a wonderful cross which Mal Benning met at the back post.

The left wing-back's powerful header was straight at Connal Trueman, and the keeper made a comfortable save.

But it was Town who did take the lead in Sussex after some brilliant play on the right side. Jordan Rossiter played in Morgan Feeney - the Town skipper - he got to the byline and Marquis was there to score from 12 yards out.

Town's lead lasted six minutes, as Will Swan hit back for the visitors. His first effort hit the bar only for the ball to come straight back to him and he converted from close range.

Marquis almost got his second of the afternoon within five minutes of the re-start when his effort from distance hit the inside of the post and came back out.

The complexion of the game changed when the host's Josh Flint was shown a second yellow card for dragging down George Lloyd.

But it was then Crawley who took the lead as Armando Quitirna swept home a cross.

Given their position in the league, losing to relegation rivals Crawley Town would have been a disaster for Paul Hurst and Shrews.

But within four second-half minutes, they turned it around, Toto Nsiala scored when he headed home from the back post.

And then Marquis scored his second of the afternoon converting from the spot, after he was fouled by Toby Mullarkey.

With the hosts a man down, and Rob Elliot making a host of defensive substitutions when they led, Crawley were down and out as Lloyd added a fourth goal late on.

Eight minutes were added at the end of the match and in that time Lloyd scored his second of the afternoon. Marquis this time was the provider.

The late goals kept coming as Crawley netted a late consolation as Jeremy Kelly's deflected free-kick went past Savin.

TEAMS

Shrews: Savin, M Feeney, Nsiala, J Feeney (Bloxham 70), Benning, Gilliead, Rossiter, Ojo (Perry 70), Castledine (Sagoe Jr), Marquis, Lloyd.

Subs: Young, Winchester, Nurse, O'Reilly, Bloxham, Perry, Sagoe Jr.

Crawley: Trueman, Barker, Forster (Mukena 69), Swan, Darcy (Camara 61), Hepburn-Murphy (Kelly 69), Quitirna (Anderson 61), Ibrahim (Holohan 68), Mullarkey, Williams, Flint.

Sub: Anderson, Holohan, Roles, Camara, Kelly, Mukena, Showunmi.