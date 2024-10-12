Paul Hurst has full faith in whole Shrewsbury Town squad

The Salop boss has had difficult decisions to make in recent weeks, leaving players out of the matchday 18.

Joe Young has found himself out of the squad, as has George Nurse and Aaron Pierre on occasion.

And Hurst says no one is in his squad to ‘make the numbers up’.

“You have to be fair to the squad,” Hurst remarked. “I said it to the players last week, but I have said it from the off, but just as a reminder.