Shrewsbury Town await Jordan Shipley scan results

Speaking before Salop's huge League One clash against Crawley, Paul Hurst confirmed the former Coventry man has undergone a scan after he picked up an injury in the 2-2 draw at the Toughsheet Community Stadium last weekend.

The midfielder came off seven minutes into the second half and did not feature in Town's EFL Trophy clash against Birmingham City in midweek - a game they lost 4-0.

Shipley has found himself out of the team of late – but he is Town's top scorer across all competitions – so he will be missed if he is set for a long stint on the sidelines.

"We have not got a massive squad to pick from," Hurst said. "We know that. It is the same as the other night realistically.

"Jordan Shipley has been for a scan, and we are awaiting those results, we should find out those soon, I believe.

"I am not going to sit here and say we will miss him loads and loads because he has been an ever-present because on Saturday, we decided to put him back in.

"I guess he repaid that faith with his goal, but I also thought his performance was good. Again with and without the ball.

"I thought he used his experience at times when Bolton had the ball he filled areas. He tried to get tight with Josh Sheehan where possible, but when it was obvious he could not get the ball, he filled a different space. Sometimes that might sound like a very small thing but it is important to the team structure.

"It helps the rest of the players around him so they can take their positions, I thought he used his experience really well."

Josh Kayode was put through his paces by Town's head of medical performance Chris Skitt on Tuesday evening as he continues his comeback from a calf injury.

The striker has taken part in warm-ups at this stage, but has not yet joined in with full training with his team-mates with Hurst hinting the clash against Exeter on Thursday might still be too soon for the Rotherham loanee.

Hurst continued: "JJ (Josh Kayode) continues to be on his sort of road to recovery. He will be out on the grass, as he continues to try and get back fit.

"Also, as we have mentioned before, for JJ himself, he needs a break. It is easy for people to be critical of him and question him but the reality is I am convinced he does not want to be in the gym.

"He does not want to be on the outside looking in while the lads are training. I am sure he wants to show what he can do.

"As we touched on, he scored a goal, he showed some glimpses of what he can do and you know it is interesting when you go to places and you speak to other teams, they mention his name.

"Or they ask what is happening with him, they say 'Oh, I like him he played against us and was a handful.' We would like to see more of that ourselves.

"Fingers crossed everything can keep progressing and it won't be too long."