Paul Hurst makes honest Shrewsbury assessment after EFL Trophy exit

Salop were heavily beaten 4-0 by Chris Davies’ side at the Croud Meadow – a result that means they are now out of the EFL Trophy with one game still to play.

It appeared Shrews had taken a step forward last weekend when they resiliently ground out a result against promotion-chasing Bolton.

But Hurst says the defeat on Tuesday night, regardless of the scoreline, will not impact their visit to Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

“That on Tuesday evening will have no impact on Saturday,” the head coach said. “The only thing I would say is maybe there will be some tired legs.

“They will have played but I would be amazed if it was as hard as that game was for us and obviously we have got the travel.

“Again that is just the fixtures.

“No-one likes losing, but I don’t think that will have too much impact on the players at all. They were in on Wednesday morning and we will prepare.

“A lot of it is obviously on recovery, and then we travel on Friday.” Meanwhile, the Town boss reiterated his frustration at the rules around international breaks and postponements.

Town are set to be without Luca Hoole and Aaron Pierre for the game against Crawley this weekend.

But when they play Exeter, the following Thursday, Hoole will have played for Wales on Tuesday evening and Pierre will not be back in the UK until the day before leaving Salop at a disadvantage for the clash.

The rest of League One, who play on Saturday, will have their squads available to choose from.

“Apparently that does not matter,” Hurst said. “The game is on Sky, it has been moved forward, Luca Hoole plays on the Tuesday and Aaron Pierre won’t be back in the country until midday on the Wednesday.

“We have got two. It is irrelevant, it goes back to my point from the first international break in my eyes the rules are a bit out of date.

“The big teams can probably get away with it but a lot of teams have had a rest already and they are getting another rest, and we are not, so we have to get on with it.”