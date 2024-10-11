Crawley v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up

What will Paul Hurst do with his starting XI? Well, after the success of using a back three at Bolton last weekend, you would expect him to stick with that formation.

Have a look at what our Shrewsbury Town reporter Ollie Westbury thinks the boss will do with the team.

Toby Savin

The Town number one will start in goal, he has enjoyed an excellent start to the season.

Morgan Feeney

Did well at right centre-back last weekend. I think he will keep his place in the same position.

Toto Nsiala