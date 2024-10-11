Crawley v Shrewsbury: Big game but not decisive says Salop boss

Salop head to Sussex on the back of a bruising 4-0 defeat to League One rivals Birmingham City on Tuesday night in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

But they do have the 2-2 draw against Bolton last weekend they can look back on and take confidence from.

Shrewsbury have taken five points from their opening 10 League One games and this clash along with Rotherham’s trip to Peterborough are the only ones taking place this weekend due to the international break.

By the time their relegation rivals play again, Town will have played three more times than most of those around them and two more games than the others.

So the clash against Crawley – who were promoted from League Two last season – is a big one.