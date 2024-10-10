Shrewsbury Town's Maddie Jones back in the goals after a year of injury hell

The Town number seven was out of action for more than a year with a serious knee injury, but showed her goalscoring prowess to give Port Vale their first loss of the West Midlands League Premier Division season.

Pip Wilson opened the scoring at 25 minutes, heading in a corner taken by Jones. And Jones then scored four minutes later for Shrews after being put through down the left wing and curling it inside the far post.

She said: “Hopefully it’s the first of many but, you know, it’s really good to just sort of get going, so really pleased.

“It’s nice to win. I think we were really calm on the ball and out of possession as well which is really good.

“I think we’ve taken what we’ve been doing in training, and it’s obviously shown because we scored two goals.”

Port Vale got one back in the second half, but Shrewsbury held strong. The three points opens a five-point gap between Town in sixth and Vale in eighth.

Shrewsbury next travel to Knowle Ladies, who have lost all four of their games this season – including their last fixture against Shifnal Town.

Shifnal beat Knowle 4-3 to make it four consecutive wins for the league leaders.

A last-minute goal from Maria Bell ended a hard-fought game, following earlier strikes from Jenna Boddison, Minnie Cottrell and Olivia Lloyd.

AFC Telford United beat Newcastle Town 5-0 in West Midlands League Division One North, as Abigail Beady scored a brace. Megan Jones, Abby White and Charlotte Budd also netted in Telford’s first win of the season.

In the Adran Welsh Premier League, The New Saints’ Molly Havard equalised in the 1-1 draw with Briton Ferry Llansawel.

Allscott Heath beat Port Vale Reserves 2-1 in the Staffordshire Premier League, with goals from Chelsea Simpson and Chloe White.

Whitchurch Alport battered Staffordshire Victoria 6-1 away from home in the Staffordshire League Cup.

In the Shropshire Premier League, Worthen Juniors demolished Allscott Heath Development 11-0. Mollie Lenc scored four, Charlotte Jones and Grace Layton got braces and Olivia Jones, Sophie Edwards and Mia-Leigh Pugh also netted as they moved up to second in the league.

Rebecca Williams got a hat-trick as Broseley hammered SAHA 9-0. Ellie Rae and Emily Ratcliffe bagged braces and Micaela Gledhill and Abbie Norry scored.

Telford Town and Dawley Town Lionesses both won 5-0 – against Bridgnorth Spartans and Meresiders respectively.

Telford extended their winning streak as Sienna Wilson got a brace and Jessica Sayers, Megan Lane, and Fatimata Babangida all netted.

In their game, Dawley’s Katie Kovacs, Jess Lawson, and Kacey Robinson all scored and Danielle Rhodes got a brace.

Shawbury United beat Prees United 2-0, with Beth Nicholson and Maia Preston on target.