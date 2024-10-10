Shrewsbury Town now left to focus on the main issue

Last time Salop head coach Paul Hurst was in charge they made it all the way to Wembley, but it has been a competition they have struggled in of late. Here are the talking points from the game.

EFL Trophy exit

There were 4,847 supporters at the Croud Meadow on a mild Tuesday night, a massive attendance for that competition. That statistic only tells half of the story though as 3,159 of them were Blues fans.

For Salop, the competition is something of an inconvenience. Their previous game was against Fulham under-21s, which they lost 2-1.

That was a clash they did not want to play when they were forced to by the EFL. Very few Town fans seem to be too bothered by going out of the competition, the general consensus is more relief that no players came out of the game with any fresh injury concerns.