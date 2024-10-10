Shrewsbury 0 Birmingham 4 - Ollie Westbury's player ratings

Toby Savin

The Salop keeper could do very little with any of the goals as Birmingham showed they were a class above.

Helpless 6

Carl Winchester

The skipper returned to the starting XI after a brief injury absence. He played at right-back and was up against Tomoki Yokoyama, who is a tricky customer.

Challenged 5

Toto Nsiala

The defender has had a difficult start to life back at Shrewsbury, but he came back into the side here and did OK. Made a number of good tackles as the score could have been a lot worse.

Steady 6

Morgan Feeney

Has been a bright spark for Town this season, but will be disappointed to have given the ball away for Blues’ third goal on a bruising evening.

Costly 5

George Nurse

Just the 45 minutes for Nurse in what was a planned change, another half of football under his belt as he continues to build himself back up.

Important 6

Alex Gilliead

Played in midfield on this occasion and he was really up against it in this one with Blues playing through Shrews several times.

Tested 5

Taylor Perry

A rare start for Perry, who was lucky not to be sent off for a late challenge on Scott Wright. He lost the ball for the fourth goal, too.

Fortunate 5

Leo Castledine

Thought he had scored when he finished a good passing move at the end of the first half. He put in a shift, but it was a tough night.

Worked 6

Charles Sagoe JR

Did well on the left wing, was the team’s best outlet in the first half and created several attacks, but Shrews did not have the quality to finish them off.

Bright spark 7

Tom Bloxham

The winger got into some dangerous positions on the right side, but did not do enough in the final third to take advantage of them.

Off 5

John Marquis

He had a couple of opportunities to get his first Salop goal, but he could not turn it home. He worked hard up front, but was taken off at half-time with Paul Hurst having an eye on Crawley.

Quiet 5

Substitutes

Tommi O’Reilly 6 (for Marquis, 45), Mal Benning 5 (for Nurse, 45).

Subs not used: Young, Rossiter, J Feeney, Ojo, Lloyd.