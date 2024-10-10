Paul Hurst gives his view on Shrewsbury Town takeover talk

Liam Dooley revealed a few weeks back that there are fresh parties interested in purchasing Shrewsbury from Wycherley, who has been in charge of the Shropshire club for almost three decades.

And while the Town head coach’s thoughts remain very focused on their performances on the pitch he does keep an eye on updates off the field.

“What I would say with the relationship I have with the chairman is that he keeps me informed,” Hurst told the Shropshire Star.

“I am not expecting him to ring me or call me into a meeting with everyone he speaks to, but I am aware there is interest there.