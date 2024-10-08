Paul Hurst provides injury update on Shrewsbury Town midfielder

After scoring Salop's second goal at the Toughsheet Community Stadium at the weekend, the midfielder went off with an Achilles problem.

Town have a huge game against Crawley this weekend as they look to bounce back after they exited the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening - but Shipley will not featured.

Hurst said: "It is Achilles injury, but I think he is getting a bit of pain through his heel and then up through the Achilles. Initially, we thought it was the ankle but then Skitty (Chris Skitt) said he had overstretched that.

"I am no expert on that.

"He is in a boot. I am sure a few people will have seen him.

"So by that in itself, it is not good news at the minute, but I have not got a timescale and I think it is perhaps a little too early to nail it down in truth.

"But certainly at the moment if he takes that boot off it is sore.

"Hopefully, that will subside pretty quickly, as soon as he went off on Saturday you could tell after being accused of faking an injury - which it was pretty obvious that he wasn't in my eyes.

"But yes he was going to be struggling for tonight and Saturday. After that, it is a Thursday game, on the horizon and so let's keep our fingers crossed."