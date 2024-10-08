FA charge Bolton boss after clash after Shrewsbury draw

Evatt, 42, was sent off shortly after the full-time whistle on Saturday at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The former Barrow boss went over to confront referee Declan Bourne after the 2-2 draw between Town and Bolton and he ended up having a face-to-face altercation with Feeney.

Evatt pushed his head into Feeney’s face and consequently was shown a red card for his actions. He has now been formally charged.

Speaking to the Bolton News before he was charged, Evatt said there was ‘context’ to his actions before accusing Feeney of saying some ‘not very nice things’.

“There wasn’t an issue with the referee at all,” Evatt said. “We were discussing the timing situation, and there was context to my actions. Their player grabbed me, said some not very nice things, and I reacted in a way I shouldn’t have done.

“Whether it was emotion, frustration, passion, whatever you want to call it, it probably went too far. But as I say, there is context behind the way I reacted and I will be discussing that with the FA.”

The charge from the FA said: “It is alleged that the manager’s conduct on the field of play after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.”

Evatt has until tomorrow, to reply to the charge.