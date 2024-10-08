Dave Edwards: Performances are proving Shrewsbury Town can turn this around

Off the back of the second half against Stockport, which after an impressive first period where they were very unlucky not to go in front and then even found themselves trailing at the break, it was pretty dismal.

I would say against Stockport, Paul Hurst would not have been happy with that from a creativity point of view. Heading to Bolton if they could get anything from that game it was going to be a huge positive. With the way it played out, everyone is probably slightly disappointed, but it is an excellent point.

I have been saying for quite a few weeks, that although results have not been there, I do feel like there is a lot of optimism in terms of where the team looks like it is going and how much it looks like it is improving. With the current situation with budget and where Town find themselves, so many people are writing off their chances of staying in the league.

But I have seen enough in recent weeks, which gives me hope they can not only get out of that relegation zone but they can push on a little bit. Anything above that dotted line will be a huge success this year but I do feel like they could get on a bit of a run.