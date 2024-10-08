Consistency the key for Shrewsbury star
Defender Mal Benning is hoping he can perform more consistently in a Shrewsbury Town shirt.
The former Port Vale man had started every single league game this season before the trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium at the weekend.
Town head coach Paul Hurst opted for a change in formation ahead of the game as they switched from a back four to a back three against Bolton.
Benning was left out of the team as George Nurse came in for his first start in almost two years.