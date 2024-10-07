Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury player ratings vs Bolton as star man gets an 8

Ollie Westbury gives his Shrewsbury ratings

By Ollie Westbury
George Lloyd of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Toby Savin

Has been one of the Town players of the season so far and he did brilliantly to help them get a point on this occasion. Great save to deny Aaron Collins.

Valuable 8

Josh Feeney

The young defender is starting to thrive in a Shrewsbury shirt and he was excellent here. He scored his first senior goal and it was well deserved.

Good 7

Aaron Pierre

Had not featured in league action since the defeat at Huddersfield at the end of August, but he was good here making a number of important blocks.

Improved 7

Morgan Feeney

The defender was involved in the altercation with Ian Evatt at the end which saw him pick up a yellow card, but his performance was good again.

