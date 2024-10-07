Shrewsbury player ratings vs Bolton as star man gets an 8
Ollie Westbury gives his Shrewsbury ratings
Published
Toby Savin
Has been one of the Town players of the season so far and he did brilliantly to help them get a point on this occasion. Great save to deny Aaron Collins.
Valuable 8
Josh Feeney
The young defender is starting to thrive in a Shrewsbury shirt and he was excellent here. He scored his first senior goal and it was well deserved.
Good 7
Aaron Pierre
Had not featured in league action since the defeat at Huddersfield at the end of August, but he was good here making a number of important blocks.
Improved 7
Morgan Feeney
The defender was involved in the altercation with Ian Evatt at the end which saw him pick up a yellow card, but his performance was good again.