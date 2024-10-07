Shrewsbury player ratings vs Bolton as star man gets an 8

Toby Savin

Has been one of the Town players of the season so far and he did brilliantly to help them get a point on this occasion. Great save to deny Aaron Collins.

Valuable 8

Josh Feeney

The young defender is starting to thrive in a Shrewsbury shirt and he was excellent here. He scored his first senior goal and it was well deserved.

Good 7

Aaron Pierre

Had not featured in league action since the defeat at Huddersfield at the end of August, but he was good here making a number of important blocks.

Improved 7

Morgan Feeney

The defender was involved in the altercation with Ian Evatt at the end which saw him pick up a yellow card, but his performance was good again.