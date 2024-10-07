Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst frustrated by system talk

The Shrewsbury Town boss watched his side get a battling 2-2 draw on Saturday at the Toughsheet Community Stadium – their first point on their travels this campaign.

Salop have used a back four all season, but they switched to a three at the back for the trip the Greater Manchester at the weekend.

And when asked by the Shropshire Star if that formation is something he is likely to stick with going forward he revealed that topic ‘winds’ him up as he says ultimately you are just judged on results not what formation you use.

“I think that is something we are going to have to look at,” he said. “We have tried to stick relatively to a system.