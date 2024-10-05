Shrewsbury defender says there are no hiding places amid tough run

Salop have lost seven out of their first nine games of the campaign and they currently sit second bottom of the league table.

Cambridge United, who have just one point, are the only side below Town in the third tier of English football.

And former Port Vale man Benning says while the points tally is ‘not good enough’, they have performed well in stages.

“It has been tough. No one can hide away from that,” he said.

“The points tally obviously is not good enough. But for me personally, I think the performances (of the team), on the whole, have been good.

“I think from my point of view it is Wrexham, that is the only game where we were battered, I would say.

“We cannot hide away from the fact we are in a tough spot at the moment, but I have been in this situation a lot of times in my career.

“The main thing is working hard, and I believe that things always do change, and they always have to be fair, so it is just grafting away until we get on to that good run of form.

“I think if you speak to a lot of professional footballers there are a lot of down days in the sport. I have been in the profession quite a while now, so it is one of those where we cannot get too down.

“It is inevitable that you will a bit with these kinds of runs. But like I said, all you can keep doing is working hard to rediscover the team’s form and unity together.”

Town fans expressed their frustration with boos at full-time following their 2-0 defeat to Stockport on Tuesday night.

And Benning, who is into his second year with the Shropshire side, has urged the fans to standby them.

“Stick with us,” he continued. “Like I have said, the supporters have been great with me and the team since I have been here.

“Obviously, it is frustrating as a supporter. Let’s be honest, we have probably lost a few too many games where we should have got results.

“Frustration is understandable among the fans, but if they can I would ask them to stick with us. To stay positive with us as a team, and I am sure if they do that we will continue to work hard.”