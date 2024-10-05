Paul Hurst's plea to struggling Shrewsbury players
Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst says he is confident his side will be able to turn around their run of form.
Salop have had a difficult start to the League One campaign taking four points from a possible 27 available in their nine games so far.
But the Town boss says his players need to keep believing as they head to Bolton Wanderers today.
“A goal or a decision can just change everything about it,” the head coach said. “The important thing for me is there is still a lot of football to play.
“I do not think there is any doubt that we have had a difficult start in terms of opponents, irrespective of where some may be in the league or anything like that.