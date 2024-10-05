Bolton 2 Shrewsbury 2 - Salop win first point on road

Paul Hurst made four changes to his starting XI at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, including a change in formation as they switched to a back three as they tried to kick-start their League One campaign.

And it was that system which helped Town to a bright start. They looked assured in possession as John Marquis headed the game's first chance wide.

Funso Ojo of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

But it was a defender, in the form of Josh Feeney, who gave Salop the lead just before the midway point of the opening half - his first goal since joining from Aston Villa in the summer.

The ball fell to him in the box after Jordan Rossiter's shot was blocked and his right-footed effort went in beyond Luke Southwood in goal.

Shrews were in dreamland just seven minutes later when Jordan Shipley - who returned to the starting XI for this clash - scored an incredible second.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town and Victor Adeboyejo of Bolton Wanderers (AMA)

It was almost a carbon copy of the goal he scored at the very same ground earlier this year as a corner was hit to him on the edge of the box, and after taking a touch, he smashed it into the top corner.

The second goal appeared to awaken the hosts, who started to put some pressure on Hurst's men. Szabolcs Schon saw a fierce strike saved by Toby Savin, while Victor Adeboyejo saw an acrobatic effort go just wide.

Bolton came out after the break and immediately halved the deficit. Kyle Dempsey went through on goal, and after turning Funso Ojo inside out, he finished calmly with his left foot.

Josh Feeney of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

And it did not take long after that for the hosts to draw level. Dempsey with a ball to the back post, it went through a crowd of bodies, and Schon was there to apply the finishing touches.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure as the game wore on as Town struggled to get any control back.

Ojo and Aaron Pierre made vital blocks and Josh Sheehan saw a deflected effort go wide as Bolton searched for a winner.

Town seemed to weather the Bolton storm heading into the closing stages and went close to taking the lead again when Castledine shot wide from a free-kick.

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 (AMA)

Eight minutes were added on at the Toughsheet Stadium and Savin did brilliantly to deny Aaron Collins in the closing moments as Town hung on for a point.

TEAMS

Bolton: Southwood, Thomason, Santos, Johnston, Sheehan (Matete 85), Adeboyejo (Collins 76), Charles (McAtee 76), Dacres-Cogley, Toal, Dempsey (Arfield 90), Schon (Williams 85).

Subs not used: Hutchinson, Williams, Matete, Lolos, Arfield, Collins, McAtee.

Shrewsbury: Savin, M. Feeney, Pierre, J. Feeney, Gilliead, Rossiter, Ojo, Shipley (Castledine 53), Nurse (Benning 65), Lloyd Marquis (Perry 85).

Subs not used: Hoole, Benning, Sagoe Jr, Perry, Bloxham, Castledine, O’Reilly.