Paul Hurst has case for his defence after Shrewsbury set-piece frustration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ethan Pye's goal just before half-time in Town's 2-0 home defeat to Stockport County came from the second phase of a free-kick after Josh Feeney had made the initial contact.

Pye was on hand to take advantage after a scramble in the box to finish beyond Toby Savin.

And County's late second, scored by Kyle Wooton, also came from a deadball scenario. A deep corner was headed back across goal and Wooton finished on the second attempt.

"I think overall we have been pretty good," the head coach said when asked about his side's defending of set plays. "I never like it but you are always going to get that when you concede.