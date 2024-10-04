Bolton v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up

Ian Evatt's side have won their last three consecutive matches after an inconsistent start to the season - but what team will Salop head coach Hurst select ahead of their trip to the Toughsheet Stadium?

Well, there is the argument he may return to a back three - a formation he used at the end of last season.

Toby Savin

The keeper was excellent on Tuesday night. He will play.

Morgan Feeney

He was stand-in captain on Tuesday night, he would play on the right of the back three.

Aaron Pierre

Town are missing aggressiveness when they are defending and he may be able to provide that. He could play in the middle of the back three.