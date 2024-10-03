Shrewsbury Town boss issues warning to players

Salop have taken four points from the 27 they have had available so far this season – they sit second bottom of the table – and they are already four points adrift of 20th-placed Leyton Orient.

As ever in League One, after a disappointing defeat to Stockport on Tuesday, where they were comfortably beaten 2-0, they have an immediate chance to put that right when they make the trip to Bolton at the weekend.

“I have said before there is no point sulking,” the Town boss said.