Ollie Westbury: Shrewsbury are heading down unless they figure this out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Having lost seven out of their first nine League One games, the morale among supporters is incredibly low.

Tuesday night’s defeat to Stockport was yet another bad evening at the office as Paul Hurst’s men lost 2-0.

The first half of the game followed a similar pattern to Shrews’ recent encounters. They were the better team and while they did not completely dominate their opponents, for the vast majority they were the team pushing for the opening goal of the fixture.

Leo Castledine was so close to giving Town that lead, but Fraser Horsfall was on hand to produce a magnificent block inside his own box.

Shrews were perhaps guilty of not being direct enough when they won the ball back. On a couple of occasions, they regained possession only to take too many touches, or go backwards before they went forward.