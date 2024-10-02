Shrewsbury Town reveal £2.1million owner loans will not have to be repaid
Shrewsbury Town have revealed £2.1 million of loans invested into the club by Roland Wycherley will not have to be repaid.
Plus
Published
The money had been invested into the club over the past two years but has now been converted into shares, removing it as a liability for the football club.
It means Wycherley has seen his shareholding rise from 77 per cent to 87 per cent.
Last week, Salop chief executive Liam Dooley confirmed Town are locked in talks with interested parties regarding a potential takeover.