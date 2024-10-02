Carl Winchester's Gaelic football background makes him ideal Shrewsbury Town back-up

In the games against Mansfield and Rotherham, Town have opted against putting second-choice goalkeeper Joe Young on the bench.

And should something happen in a game to number one Savin, Hurst has revealed who would take the gloves.

“That would be Carl Winchester,” the head coach said. “That is something before me making that decision a few weeks ago had been discussed previously while Winni has been here.

“So that has been discussed from his Gaelic football background.”

Choosing not to put a keeper on the bench is something Barrow head coach Stephen Clemence opted to do in their game against Swindon.

And when their keeper was sent off, Irish defender Rory Feely had to go in goal. And he made an error which led to the late Swindon equaliser.

“Overall, I have kind of had this put to me when it was only five substitutes previously,” he continued. “And I very, very rarely had a keeper on the bench.

“My train of thought is similar to what Stephen Clemence (manager of Barrow) said the other week, and I know it cost them.

“The lad who went in goal during their game made a good save and then maybe the winning goal a goalkeeper would maybe have saved it. No-one knows that for absolute certainty.

“But in general, how many times do you see goalkeepers replaced? That is why at the minute, I have changed it, but I am not saying that will always be the case.

“Up until two games ago, I did have Joe on the bench. It is nothing in terms of Joe and how he is has trained, he is fit, and available I have just gone down the route of whether it is just wanting more options or gut feeling.

And despite being ready if needed Hurst said Winchester has not been seen in training with the gloves on.

He said: “We have not done that, but it might be something to consider but I do not want to do it too much and he ends up breaking an arm or something like that.

“He does not need to worry too much about it but I have had that at another club where the player who has been nominated did a little bit of goalkeeping just to be ready.”