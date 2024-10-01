Shrewsbury v Stockport - Match preview

It is the first time this season Shrews will play a midweek League One fixture – with the previous Tuesday night clashes both coming in EFL Cup and EFL Trophy action.

Town could have beaten Rotherham at the weekend – a decent first-half performance saw them lead at the break, but they were pegged back like they have been a lot this campaign, and they ended up with a point.

Given the way Salop’s season has gone to this stage, you can argue it stopped the rot after three successive defeats.

And if they can beat Stockport County at home this evening then perhaps the 1-1 draw against Steve Evans’ side will not look too bad.

George Lloyd got his first goal in a Salop shirt in that clash and it is something he has deserved for his endless running and hard work he has done for the team.