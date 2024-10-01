Paul Hurst's message to Shrewsbury Town fans after latest defeat

Salop have lost seven out of their opening nine League One games this season and they find themselves sitting second bottom of the table.

Shrews were comfortably beaten by Stockport County at the Croud Meadow on Tuesday evening to inflict further misery on the club's supporters.

And after a bad start to the season Hurst has promised he will keep working hard after his side were booed off at full-time.

"I can (understand the frustration) with some, but with others, I honestly believe there is an understanding," he said. "I am not going to start going into details or anything like that.

"But I think we knew at the start of the season the challenge ahead. That does not change. It has not changed, all I think it is doing is emphasising that challenge at this moment in time.

"I would probably suggest for those who are really frustrated and maybe think that we are going to come here and roll Stockport over - they are a good side.

"You only have to look at the table, in general, if you have Huddersfield and Rotherham in the lower half of the table, early days, admittedly.

"I have said how strong the league is, and a lot of people are telling me that when they have watched us, they think we are playing pretty well and that ultimately we have had a tough start.

"But there are not many easy games in this league, I have said that from the off. So all I am going to do is keep working with the players. We asked the fans to stick with us and as I think I have always said here.

"The fans are one of the best at getting behind the players and not throwing negativity at them. All I can promise is that we will keep on working hard to get the results we all want. But, I would add, that is not going to be easy."

Ethan Pye gave the visitors the lead before half-time before Kyle Wooton added a second late on, and Hurst gave his thoughts on the game.

"In terms of the game overall, I thought the lads performed pretty well," he continued.

"That is my honest opinion, I think we were on top of the game first half.

"Then we go behind to a soft goal, it is thrown in there Leo jumps for a header and gets a little nudge, I am not saying it is a free-kick, but I think that nudge is enough to make sure he does not head it as he would like.

"They pick up the second ball and it is a good finish but it is frustrating on our part. Second half we knew they would improve to a degree but I still thought we played some good football.

"But there has to be that end product and too many times that quality you are asking for was not quite there."