Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury need to find a way

Town were the better team in the first 45 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Rotherham at the weekend.

But they sat deep in the second half, and Steve Evans’ side came into the game a lot more.

And Hurst has noticed a pattern in his side’s play which has seen them start games well but fall away in the second period – something he admits needs addressing.

“We are showing signs that we can be a decent team,” he said. “We have got to try and take that next step. In one sense, we have, as we took something from the game, but can we play for more of the 90 minutes?

“At the moment it is more like 45 minutes, and then the second halves have been a bit different, albeit we still have some spells, but not as much as I would like.

“That is something I have got to consider and think about. Do I need to make changes at half-time?