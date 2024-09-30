Ollie Westbury analysis: Shrewsbury stop the rot – but it’s an opportunity missed

In the first 45 minutes of the clash against Steve Evans’ side, Salop were the better team. They created the only clear-cut chances in the game, which included George Lloyd’s opening goal midway through – his first in a Shrewsbury shirt.

The visitors were poor, they were loudly booed off at the break, such was their lack of threat on Toby Savin’s goal.

It was not in the plan, but Salop sat deeper in the second half, they gave their visitors territory, and they put more and more pressure on them.

The frustration will be, despite the game being played in Salop’s half of the field, they hardly conceded a chance against their counterparts.

It was not a siege of the Town goal, where you thought ‘How has that not gone in?’ But, admittedly, Town offered very little attacking threat themselves.

The only chance Rotherham created was the penalty which Mal Benning gave away. Salop fans seemed split on whether it was or it wasn’t.

Ultimately, when you raise your foot that high in the penalty area, or anywhere else on the pitch for that matter, you are giving the referee a decision to make.

Yes, Benning won the ball, but it was dangerous, and therefore the right decision was made.