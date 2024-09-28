Shrewsbury 1 Rotherham 1 - Report

Salop were in desperate need of a win, having taken just three points from their opening seven league games.

It was a scrappy opening. The game was broken up by constant fouls and the ball spent more time out of play than it did in.

Joe McCart headed the ball into Toby Savin's net 15 minutes in, but the assistant referee's flag was up for offside.

Midway through the first half, summer signing George Lloyd gave Paul Hurst's side the lead, heading home from close range.

Funso Ojo of Shrewsbury Town and Mallik Wilks of Rotherham United (AMA)

It was a great team goal that involved good play from Charles Sagoe Jr, who carried the ball out of defence. Leo Castledine switched the play before the ball made its way to Benning, who crossed for Lloyd to head home.

Castledine was once again bright. Lloyd won the ball back in the Rotherham half, he played it to Castledine who carried it 30 yards before unleashing a powerful shot which hit the crossbar.

They were the only real opportunities created by either side in the first 45 minutes - Town's lead was a slender one but a valuable one.

The visitors did come out with renewed energy after the break, and while they did not convert that dominance into clear-cut chances, they had a succession of set pieces keeping Salop penned in.

Town dealt with that well, but they did get some joy down the left as Cohen Bramall got to the byline only for Jonson Clarke-Harris to head over.

Leo Castledine of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The game's controversial moment came 20 minutes from time when Mal Benning was penalised for a high foot in the area.

The full-back completely won the ball but His foot was raised and referee Sam Purkiss pointed to the spot - Clarke-Harris made no mistake. levelling the scores.

With the momentum swinging Rotherham's way, Town did well to see out the remainder of the game, with neither side deserving of three points.

Shrews: Savin, Hoole, J Feeney (Pierre 79), M Feeney, Benning, Winchester (Perry 79), Ojo, Castledine (Bloxham 73), Gilliead, Sagoe Jr (Shipley 63), Lloyd.

Subs: Perry, Bloxham, Shipley, Marquis, Rossiter, Nurse, Pierre.

Rotherham: Dawson, Rafferty, James (Bramall 45), Powell, Nombe (Hungbo 45), Hugill (Clarke-Harris 60), Wilks, Macdonald (Holmes 60), Humphreys, Tiehi, McCart.

Subs: Phillips, Bramall, Clarke-Harris, Jules, McWilliams, Hungbo, Holmes.