Shrewsbury v Rotherham: The table doesn’t lie - but boss wants a positive vibe

Salop sit second from bottom in the League One table with only Cambridge United below them.

They welcome Rotherham to the Croud Meadow this weekend as they seek to kick-start their 2024/25 campaign.

The table does not paint a pretty picture for Shrews are at present, but the Town head coach says they have to look ahead to what they can still have an effect on.

“I haven’t paid much attention to it,” Hurst said on the league table. “But I would be lying if I said I have not seen it because Sky Sports News is in on and eventually the league table pops up.