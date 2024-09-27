Shrewsbury v Rotherham: Predicted line-up
Shrewsbury Town will look to kickstart their campaign with a home win against Rotherham United tomorrow.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Paul Hurst has a few injury worries - but Salop are hopeful one of Toto Nsiala, Tommi O'Reilly or Josh Feeney will be fit.
All did not train earlier in the week - but have been back with the squad in recent days.
Here is a prediction on how Salop could line-up tomorrow.
Savin
Hoole
Feeney
Feeney
Benning
Ojo
Winchester
Castledine
Sagoe Jr
Gillead
Lloyd
Subs: Marquis, Pierre, Nurse, Rossiter, Bloxham, Shipley, Perry