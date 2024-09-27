Shrewsbury v Rotherham - Who's out and who's a doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Josh Kayode - Out

The forward has picked up a calf problem and is set to face around six weeks on the sidelines.

Josh Feeney - Doubt

The loanee missed the opening games of the season with injury - and after returning he has since suffered a set back.

He currently has a hamstring issue and has a 50/50 chance of making it on Saturday.

Tommi O'Reilly - Doubt

The playmaker missed the last game with a groin injury and despite training in recent days - he remains a doubt.

Toto Nsiala - Doubt

The defender came off with a back issue in the defeat to Mansfield and he remains touch and go on whether he will be fit tomorrow.

