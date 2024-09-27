Shrewsbury v Rotherham - Who's out and who's a doubt
Shropshirestar.com brings you the latest injury news from Shrewsbury Town ahead of their clash with Rotherham.
Josh Kayode - Out
The forward has picked up a calf problem and is set to face around six weeks on the sidelines.
Josh Feeney - Doubt
The loanee missed the opening games of the season with injury - and after returning he has since suffered a set back.
He currently has a hamstring issue and has a 50/50 chance of making it on Saturday.
Tommi O'Reilly - Doubt
The playmaker missed the last game with a groin injury and despite training in recent days - he remains a doubt.
Toto Nsiala - Doubt
The defender came off with a back issue in the defeat to Mansfield and he remains touch and go on whether he will be fit tomorrow.
