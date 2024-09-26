Shrewsbury Town have survived tough starts before

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They have taken just three points from their opening seven League One games.

It has been a difficult opening for all involved at the Shropshire club, but this is not unfamiliar territory for Town.

They have found themselves in this position a fair bit in recent times, but each time they have managed to get out of jail and they will hope that can be the same this time around.

The Shropshire Star has taken a look back at some of their recent struggles in the early stages of the campaign and how they managed to avoid the drop.

2016/17

Micky Mellon was in charge of Shrewsbury at the start of the 2016/17 season as Salop took seven points from the opening eight games.

Coincidently, Paul Hurst came to the club for his first spell in Shropshire. He was appointed in October 2016 and he kept Salop in League One – they ended up finishing 18th.