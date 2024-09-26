Shrewsbury Town have enough quality - it is down to a lack of care
Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury have looked at whether Shrewsbury Town have enough quality in their squad - after an awful start to the campaign.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Salop have lost six out of their first seven League One matches and they have won just one game in normal time of their opening 10 across all competitions
They currently sit second bottom, with only Cambridge United below them in the table.
Salop's opening games have been riddled with individual errors that have cost them dear in a number of their games.
So, Jonny and Ollie look at whether it is just down to individual errors, or is there rotten start a case of just not having enough quality at both ends of the pitch.