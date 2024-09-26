Shrewsbury Town have enough quality - it is down to a lack of care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop have lost six out of their first seven League One matches and they have won just one game in normal time of their opening 10 across all competitions

They currently sit second bottom, with only Cambridge United below them in the table.

Salop's opening games have been riddled with individual errors that have cost them dear in a number of their games.

So, Jonny and Ollie look at whether it is just down to individual errors, or is there rotten start a case of just not having enough quality at both ends of the pitch.