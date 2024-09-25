Shrewsbury Town decision making is frustrating manager Paul Hurst
Paul Hurst admitted he has been left frustrated by some of the decision-making of his Shrewsbury Town players.
Salop are in the midst of a wretched run of form which has seen them take just three points from their opening seven League One games.
The loss to Mansfield on Saturday was their fourth consecutive away defeat of the season and their sixth overall.
Salop have made several mistakes which have cost them at various points of the season but the Town boss says his players seem to have a lack of understanding at various points in the game.