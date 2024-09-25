Shrewsbury debrief: Salop need to break free of this cycle

Paul Hurst and his team sit second bottom in League One having taken three points from their opening seven games – only Cambridge have had a worse start to the season. They have one point.

The latest defeat – a 2-1 loss at Mansfield – was Town’s most recent failure after leading at the One Call Stadium thanks to an early strike from Leo Castledine. So what were the talking points from the game?

Costly errors

Hurst said after the game his post-match interview felt like a rinse and repeat from previous weeks.

There were elements of positive play from Shrewsbury, but that is rendered pointless when you gift an opposition a way back into a game they had hardly had a kick of the ball in.

Toto Nsiala was the culprit in giving away the penalty on this occasion. Over the course of the season, a lot of Town’s players have made similar mistakes – something incredibly frustrating for fans and coaching staff.