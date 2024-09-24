Shrews Views S4 E7: Things can only get better!
Jonny Drury and Ollie Westbury bring you the latest episode of the Shrews Views podcast!
By Jonny Drury
They discuss the late heartbreak against Mansfield - and discuss whether there are signs things could soon pick up.
Ollie talks about where things could change for Shrewsbury - and how Paul Hurst is tearing his hair out at individual errors.
And they also look at a couple of questions from you Salop fans.